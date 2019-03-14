Gallinari will return to action Friday against the Bulls, Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points reports.

Gallinari was held out of Tuesday's game, but he said Thursday that he was just nursing some minor soreness in his foot, but he doesn't believe it's anything serious. Expect the veteran scorer to return to the starting lineup at power forward, likely pushing JaMychal Green back to the bench.

