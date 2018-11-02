Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Hits four triples en route to 25 points
Gallinari poured in 25 points (5-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 11-11 FT), eight rebounds, and one assist in 35 minutes during Thursday's 122-113 loss to the 76ers.
Despite back-to-back losses for the Clippers, Gallinari continues to have himself a very nice season. The scoring is always going to be there for Gallinari but perhaps the biggest takeaway from the first couple of weeks has been his health. He is playing big minutes and appears locked in on both ends of the floor. There is a good chance he fell in many drafts and those that took a risk on the sharpshooting Italian will simply be hoping he can maintain his current clean bill of health.
More News
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Explodes for season-best scoring total•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Continues strong play in impressive victory•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Stays hot in first win of season•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Hot from distance in season opener•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Nearly a point per minute in win•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Starting Tuesday•
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...