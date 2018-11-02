Gallinari poured in 25 points (5-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 11-11 FT), eight rebounds, and one assist in 35 minutes during Thursday's 122-113 loss to the 76ers.

Despite back-to-back losses for the Clippers, Gallinari continues to have himself a very nice season. The scoring is always going to be there for Gallinari but perhaps the biggest takeaway from the first couple of weeks has been his health. He is playing big minutes and appears locked in on both ends of the floor. There is a good chance he fell in many drafts and those that took a risk on the sharpshooting Italian will simply be hoping he can maintain his current clean bill of health.