Gallinari poured in 16 points (5-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added eight rebounds and one assist across 34 minutes in the Clippers' 107-98 loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday.

The veteran sharpshooter was only 1-for-6 from in front of the arc, but he was locked in from distance to finish with the second-highest scoring total on the starting five. The Clippers will hope for some sustained health for the oft-injured veteran, who they're counting on to serve as a pivotal source of first-unit offense alongside Tobias Harris. Gallinari will look to sharpen up his overall shooting against the Thunder on Friday.