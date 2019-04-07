Gallinari (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game at Golden State, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

As expected, Gallinari, who was listed as doubtful heading into Sunday's matchup, won't suit up against the Warriors due to a hampering ankle injury. JaMychal Green and Wilson Chandler are prime candidates to see increased roles during Sunday's contest. Gallinari should have a good chance at returning to the court though in the Clippers' final regular season game Wednesday against Utah.