Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Inefficient in second game back
Gallinari totaled just seven points (1-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, three blocks and one assist in 31 minutes during Sunday's 11104 loss to Indiana.
Gallinari struggled with his shot Sunday, putting up just seven points on 1-of-9 shooting. The three blocks were a welcome surprise for his owners, however, they are not something that will likely happen again. If he can remain healthy for the remainder of the season he is going to have top 50 upside and so if he is available, go and grab him.
