Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Injures hand after throwing punch Sunday

Gallinari is having his right hand evaluated after he injured it throwing a punch while playing for the Italian National Team on Sunday, Sky Sports reports.

There is no report as to what the severity of Gallinari's injury may be, but the fact that he was sent to the hospital is surely not an encouraging sign. The injury occurred when a scuffle under the basket escalated and led to Gallinari throwing a punch at his opponent. Expect an update to come on the small forward following his examination.