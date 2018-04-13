Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Injury-plagued season
Gallinari partook in only 21 games for the Clippers this season, where he averaged 15.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.
It's hard to sum up Gallinari's 2017-18 campaign as he appeared in only 21 games during his injury-plagued season. His points, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made and field-goal percentage all declined from last season. Gallinari main improvement next year will be trying to stay healthy, as he tries to prove that he is worth the three-year, $65 million contract signed with the Clippers in July 2017.
