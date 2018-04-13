Gallinari partook in only 21 games for the Clippers this season, where he averaged 15.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

It's hard to sum up Gallinari's 2017-18 campaign as he appeared in only 21 games during his injury-plagued season. His points, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made and field-goal percentage all declined from last season. Gallinari main improvement next year will be trying to stay healthy, as he tries to prove that he is worth the three-year, $65 million contract signed with the Clippers in July 2017.