Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Keeps humming with 17 points
Gallinari produced 17 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and a steal across 31 minutes in Sunday's 104-100 win over the Trail Blazers.
Gallinari is one of those special players with intangibles that can't be quantified with statistics, but his +14 plus-minus score on Sunday is a good indicator of the kind of spark he provides when he's on the court. After struggling against the Wizards, the 6-10 former Sixer has shaken off the illness that sidelined him and has returned to form with a 20-point game against Memphis and another great stat line on Sunday. The poor game against Washington was the only time this season that he's scored in single digits. He should be a quality guard-forward hybrid for fantasy owners moving forward.
