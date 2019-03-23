Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Keeps rocking in Cleveland
Gallinari scored a game-high 27 points (11-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding three rebounds, three assists and a steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 110-108 win over the Cavaliers.
The veteran forward has now scored at least 20 points in eight straight games, averaging a cool 25.0 points, 5.9 boards, 2.8 three-pointers and 2.8 assists over that stretch to help keep a Clippers franchise that has traded away all its signature players somewhat improbably in the playoff picture. The fragile Gallinari is healthy and headed for a career-best season, including his most games played since 2012-13.
More News
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Another 20-point effort Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Double-doubles in buzzer-beating win•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Scores team-high 27 points Friday•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Will play Friday•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Downgraded to questionable•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Good to go for Friday•
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.