Gallinari scored a game-high 27 points (11-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding three rebounds, three assists and a steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 110-108 win over the Cavaliers.

The veteran forward has now scored at least 20 points in eight straight games, averaging a cool 25.0 points, 5.9 boards, 2.8 three-pointers and 2.8 assists over that stretch to help keep a Clippers franchise that has traded away all its signature players somewhat improbably in the playoff picture. The fragile Gallinari is healthy and headed for a career-best season, including his most games played since 2012-13.