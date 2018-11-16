Gallinari totaled 19 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 9-10 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 31 minutes in the Clippers' 116-111 win over the Spurs on Thursday.

Gallinari bounced back nicely from a pair of sub-30 percent shooting efforts against the Bucks and Warriors, respectively. The 30-year-old also drained four clutch free throws late to help ensure the victory and drained multiple threes for the fourth time in the last five games. Gallinari had managed to find his way to double-digit scoring totals even in the aforementioned games when his shot was off, so his production this season has been locked in regardless of circumstance. Factoring in Thursday's contest, he's averaging a solid 19.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 30.7 minutes over his first 14 games.