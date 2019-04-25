Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Leads starting five in scoring
Gallinari provided 26 points (9-22 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal across 42 minutes during the Clippers' 129-121 win over the Warriors in Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series Wednesday.
Gallinari's scoring tally led the first unit and served as his highest of the series thus far. The veteran wing continued to struggle from distance, however, and he's now draining just 29.5 percent of his three-point attempts in the series, a stretch that includes a 4-for-24 tally over the last three games. Luckily, Gallinari has made up for it with solid work on both the boards and the defensive end, averaging 6.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals. He'll look to sharpen up in a critical Game 6 on his home floor Friday.
More News
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Another poor shooting night Sunday•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Struggles from the field in loss•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Scores 15 points in Saturday's loss•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Plays limited minutes Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Available for finale•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Officially probable for finale•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...