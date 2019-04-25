Gallinari provided 26 points (9-22 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal across 42 minutes during the Clippers' 129-121 win over the Warriors in Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series Wednesday.

Gallinari's scoring tally led the first unit and served as his highest of the series thus far. The veteran wing continued to struggle from distance, however, and he's now draining just 29.5 percent of his three-point attempts in the series, a stretch that includes a 4-for-24 tally over the last three games. Luckily, Gallinari has made up for it with solid work on both the boards and the defensive end, averaging 6.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals. He'll look to sharpen up in a critical Game 6 on his home floor Friday.