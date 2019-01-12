Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Leads team with 23 points in loss
Gallinari contributed 23 points (6-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds, two assists and a steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's loss to the Pistons.
Gallinari has hit 10 threes over his past three games, and appears to be on track to continue his effective season. So long as he can avoid injuries, the veteran forward is an excellent fantasy option as he's averaging 19.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.4 threes per game.
