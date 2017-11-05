Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Leaves Sunday's game with bruised hip
Gallinari suffered a bruised left hip during Sunday's game against the Heat and will not return, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.
That fact that it's being listed as just a bruise is encouraging that the injury isn't overly serious, though it's unclear at this point if Gallinari could potentially miss more time. Tentatively consider him questionable for Tuesday's game against the Spurs and another update should be provided following Monday's practice. Gallinari finished Sunday's matchup with six points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, one assist and one turnover across 13 minutes.
More News
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Will play Saturday•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Doesn't practice Friday•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Fills out stat sheet Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Scores season-high 19 in Monday's loss•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Season-high scoring total Thursday•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Struggles with shot in debut•
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...