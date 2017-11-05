Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Leaves Sunday's game with bruised hip

Gallinari suffered a bruised left hip during Sunday's game against the Heat and will not return, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.

That fact that it's being listed as just a bruise is encouraging that the injury isn't overly serious, though it's unclear at this point if Gallinari could potentially miss more time. Tentatively consider him questionable for Tuesday's game against the Spurs and another update should be provided following Monday's practice. Gallinari finished Sunday's matchup with six points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, one assist and one turnover across 13 minutes.