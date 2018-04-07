Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Likely out for regular season
Gallinari (hand) is not expected to play again during the regular season, Elliott Teaford of the Torrance Daily Breeze reports.
There is a very high probability that the Clippers will be eliminated from the playoffs, so it's likely that Gallinari will not take the court again this season. He battled injuries all season, playing just 21 games, averaging 15.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 32.0 minutes when he did see the floor.
More News
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Won't play Thursday vs. Utah•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Out Tuesday against Spurs•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Inefficient in second game back•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Out Wednesday, could play Friday•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Will remain out Tuesday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....