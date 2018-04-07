Gallinari (hand) is not expected to play again during the regular season, Elliott Teaford of the Torrance Daily Breeze reports.

There is a very high probability that the Clippers will be eliminated from the playoffs, so it's likely that Gallinari will not take the court again this season. He battled injuries all season, playing just 21 games, averaging 15.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 32.0 minutes when he did see the floor.