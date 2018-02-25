Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Listed as day-to-day
Gallinari (hand) is currently considered day-to-day, Lawrence Murray of ESPN reports.
Gallinari sat out Friday's matchup against the Suns with a hand injury and has yet to be cleared for a return to the court. The fact that he's listed as day-to-day is encouraging the injury isn't anything overly serious, though it still brings his status into question for Tuesday's tilt with the Nuggets. For now, consider Gallinari questionable for that contest and another update should be provided following practice over the next few days.
More News
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Out Friday•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Officially questionable Friday•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Dealing with injured hand•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Solid scoring total despite struggles•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Scores 20 in Wednesday's win•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Another strong offensive performance in loss•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...