Gallinari (hand) is currently considered day-to-day, Lawrence Murray of ESPN reports.

Gallinari sat out Friday's matchup against the Suns with a hand injury and has yet to be cleared for a return to the court. The fact that he's listed as day-to-day is encouraging the injury isn't anything overly serious, though it still brings his status into question for Tuesday's tilt with the Nuggets. For now, consider Gallinari questionable for that contest and another update should be provided following practice over the next few days.