Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Listed as out again Saturday
Gallinari (hip) is listed as out on the Clippers' game notes in advance of Saturday's game against the Heat.
While game notes can be subject to change, there's little reason to believe Gallinari won't miss a fourth straight game as he continues to nurse a hip injury. The wing previously missed several weeks with a related issue, but he returned to action for a pair of games earlier this month before landing on the injury report again. Assuming Gallinari does, indeed, sit out, consider him questionable to make his return Monday in San Antonio.
