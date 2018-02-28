Gallinari (hand) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points App reports.

Gallinari was initially deemed questionable, but his bruised right hand will keep him out for a third consecutive contest. Expect Wes Johnson to make another start in his place, with Sam Dekker and Tyrone Wallace in line for a few extra minutes, as well.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories