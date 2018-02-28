Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Listed as out Wednesday
Gallinari (hand) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points App reports.
Gallinari was initially deemed questionable, but his bruised right hand will keep him out for a third consecutive contest. Expect Wes Johnson to make another start in his place, with Sam Dekker and Tyrone Wallace in line for a few extra minutes, as well.
