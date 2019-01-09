Gallinari produced 20 points (8-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 31 minutes in the Clippers' 128-109 win over the Hornets on Tuesday.

Gallinari's 66.7 percent success rate from the field was his highest of the new calendar year, as he continues to enjoy a career-best season on the shooting front. The 30-year-old has scored 20 or 21 points in four of his last five games, just the latest example of the offensive consistency that his improved accuracy this season is affording him. Factoring in Tuesday's production, Gallinari is equaling a career high with 19.5 points per contest, while both his 45.9 percent overall shooting and 44.7 percent tally from three-point range are new high-water marks.