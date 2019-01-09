Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Locked in with shot during win
Gallinari produced 20 points (8-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 31 minutes in the Clippers' 128-109 win over the Hornets on Tuesday.
Gallinari's 66.7 percent success rate from the field was his highest of the new calendar year, as he continues to enjoy a career-best season on the shooting front. The 30-year-old has scored 20 or 21 points in four of his last five games, just the latest example of the offensive consistency that his improved accuracy this season is affording him. Factoring in Tuesday's production, Gallinari is equaling a career high with 19.5 points per contest, while both his 45.9 percent overall shooting and 44.7 percent tally from three-point range are new high-water marks.
More News
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Another impressive effort Friday•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Solid scoring tally in loss•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Flirts with double-double in loss•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Fills out stat sheet again•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Double-doubles in close loss•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Stays hot in win over Nuggets•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.