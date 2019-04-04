Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Logs modest outing in blowout loss
Gallinari totaled 16 points I6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and an assist across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 135-103 loss to the Rockets.
While many expected Gallinari to show up huge in this matchup, he couldn't get anything going and was eventually sent to the bench when things got out of hand in the second half. Tonight should be an outlier stat line for the forward, as he's effectively become the linchpin of the Clippers' offense and his performance will be crucial to the team's success in the playoffs.
