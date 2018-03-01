Gallinari, who's already been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, will have an MRI performed on his hand Thursday, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

According to the report, Gallinari is still dealing with some significant swelling in his hand and he's having trouble clenching his fists, so it appears to be more than just minor soreness. For that reason, Gallinari is going in for an MRI on Thursday, which should provide additional information on the severity. At this point, it doesn't appear that Gallinari is closing in on a return and it wouldn't be surprising if he missed one, or both, of Friday's game against the Knicks and Sunday's matchup with the Nets.