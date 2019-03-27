Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Nails six threes in win
Gallinari totaled 25 points (7-16 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and a steal across 30 minutes in the Clippers' win over the Timberwolves on Tuesday.
Gallinari kept his recent hot streak rolling in Tuesday's win, racking up his 10th straight 20-point game and notching a double-double in the process. He also made it rain, draining six threes and bringing his made three-pointers total to 31 over his last 10 games. Gallinari is on fire right now, and fantasy owners shouldn't hesitate to use him.
