Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Nearing a return to action
Gallinari (back) is nearing a return to the court, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Head Coach Doc Rivers hinted that Gallinari could be set to return as early as the next game, but nothing is set in stone at the moment. The veteran forward has missed the last few weeks nursing his back issue, but things seem to be clearing up. Expect Gallinari back in the lineup before next week's end.
