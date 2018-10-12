Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Nearly a point per minute in win
Gallinari collected 12 points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 14 minutes in the Clippers' 124-76 preseason win over Maccabi Haifa on Thursday.
None of the Clippers' starting five saw more than 14 minutes, but Gallinari managed to offer very efficient production despite the modest playing time. The veteran sharpshooter has mostly been on target over the four exhibitions he's played in, shooting 51.2 percent (22-for-43), including 42.8 percent (6-for-14) from behind the arc. The oft-injured 30-year-old is undoubtedly hoping for better health after being limited to just 21 games during his initial Clippers campaign last year. Gallinari shot a career-low 39.8 percent during that sample, so his improved accuracy this preseason has been an encouraging sight for a player whose fantasy production has traditionally been heavily scoring-dependent.
