Gallinari pitched in nine points (3-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 34 minutes in the Clippers' 129-109 loss to the Jazz on Wednesday.

Gallinari put up a rare clunker from the field, leading to a rare single-digit scoring total. The veteran wing has been enjoying a career-best season from an offensive standpoint and had averaged 24.0 points on 50.0 percent shooting over his prior two games, so Wednesday's struggles are clearly an outlier that partly came about due to the Jazz's stingy defense. He'll look to bounce back in what should be a much faster-paced, freewheeling contest against the Warriors on Friday.