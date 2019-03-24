Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Ninth straight 20-point game
Gallinari totaled 26 points (5-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 13-14 FT), eight rebounds and an assist across 33 minutes in the Clippers' win over the Knicks on Sunday.
Gallinari poured in 26 points in Sunday's win, hitting at least 20 points for his ninth-straight game. In that span, he's shot better than 50 percent from the floor while draining 25 threes. Gallinari has also contributed 6.1 rebounds per game over his last nine contests. As long as he's healthy, he's a pretty good bet for some big scoring nights and solid rebounding totals.
More News
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Keeps rocking in Cleveland•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Another 20-point effort Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Double-doubles in buzzer-beating win•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Scores team-high 27 points Friday•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Will play Friday•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Downgraded to questionable•
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.