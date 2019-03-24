Gallinari totaled 26 points (5-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 13-14 FT), eight rebounds and an assist across 33 minutes in the Clippers' win over the Knicks on Sunday.

Gallinari poured in 26 points in Sunday's win, hitting at least 20 points for his ninth-straight game. In that span, he's shot better than 50 percent from the floor while draining 25 threes. Gallinari has also contributed 6.1 rebounds per game over his last nine contests. As long as he's healthy, he's a pretty good bet for some big scoring nights and solid rebounding totals.