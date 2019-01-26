Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Not expected to play Sunday, Monday
Gallinari (back) is not expected to play Sunday against the Kings or Monday against the Hawks, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Gallinari has missed four straight games due to back spasms, and it seems he's still dealing with the issue. Official word hasn't come down the pipeline on Gallinari's availability, but the expectation is that he'll be out until at least Thursday's contest against the Lakers. Assuming that's the case, Patrick Beverley should continue to start for the Clippers.
