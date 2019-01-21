Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Not on road trip
Gallinari (back) will not travel with the Clippers on their upcoming three-game road trip, Jovan Buha of ESPN reports.
Gallinari was held out of Sunday's game, and while there's a chance he could meet up with the team later in the week, coach Doc Rivers insinuated that he expects the veteran to miss the rest of the trip. If that's the case, Gallinari could return to action Sunday (Jan. 27) when the Clippers return home to host Minnesota.
