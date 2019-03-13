Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Nursing minor ankle injury
Gallinari was withheld from Tuesday's 125-104 loss to the Trail Blazers due to a minor ankle sprain he suffered in the previous night's victory over the Celtics, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
The Clippers attributed rest as the reason behind Gallinari's absence for the second half of the back-to-back set, but it sounds like he wouldn't have been 100 percent healthy had he suited up. As a result, the Clippers erred on the side of caution by holding Gallinari out. The forward looks at little risk of missing action beyond Tuesday, especially with two off days before the Clippers resume play Friday at home versus the Bulls.
