Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Officially out Sunday
Gallinari (back) has been ruled out Sunday against the Kings, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
As expected, the forward will miss a fifth straight contest while dealing with back spasms. Patrick Beverley should continue drawing starts in Gallinari's stead.
More News
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Not expected to play Sunday, Monday•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Not on road trip•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Doubtful vs. Spurs•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Won't return Friday•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Nightmarish shooting effort•
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....