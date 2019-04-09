Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Officially probable for finale
Gallinari (ankle) is officially listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
There's been some back-and-forth regarding Gallinari's status, but the veteran is likely to take the court during the regular-season finale. More information may be available following morning shootaround.
