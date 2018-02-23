Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Officially questionable Friday
Gallinari (hand) is questionable for Friday's contest against the Suns, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
It was reported earlier that Gallinari was intending to play through the hand injury, but his official designation as questionable puts him at a 50/50 shot to play. If he ends up ruled out or limited, Wesley Johnson, Tyrone Wallace and Sam Dekker could all see expanded roles.
More News
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Dealing with injured hand•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Solid scoring total despite struggles•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Scores 20 in Wednesday's win•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Another strong offensive performance in loss•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Scores career-high 28 points in win•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Pops for 24 in Saturday's win•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...