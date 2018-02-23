Play

Gallinari (hand) is questionable for Friday's contest against the Suns, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

It was reported earlier that Gallinari was intending to play through the hand injury, but his official designation as questionable puts him at a 50/50 shot to play. If he ends up ruled out or limited, Wesley Johnson, Tyrone Wallace and Sam Dekker could all see expanded roles.

