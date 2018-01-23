Gallinari (hip), according to coach Doc Rivers, was on the practice floor Monday and is "getting closer", Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Gallinari has missed 22 straight games while recovering from a partially torn glute muscle. It was reported that he is set to be re-evaluated in January, though we're near the end of the month and this news of him being on the practice floor (with no other details) is all that's emerged. Once he does return, fewer minutes will likely be given to Tyrone Wallace, Wesley Johnson and Sam Dekker.