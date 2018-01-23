Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: On practice floor Monday
Gallinari (hip), according to coach Doc Rivers, was on the practice floor Monday and is "getting closer", Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Gallinari has missed 22 straight games while recovering from a partially torn glute muscle. It was reported that he is set to be re-evaluated in January, though we're near the end of the month and this news of him being on the practice floor (with no other details) is all that's emerged. Once he does return, fewer minutes will likely be given to Tyrone Wallace, Wesley Johnson and Sam Dekker.
More News
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Will be reevaluated in January•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Ruled out Monday vs. Spurs•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Listed as out again Saturday•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Out again Friday vs. Wizards•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Will remain out Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Suffers setback, ruled out Monday•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...