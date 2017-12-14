Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Out again Friday vs. Wizards

Gallinari (hip) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Wizards, Zach Rosen of WashingtonWizards.com reports.

Gallinari will be missing a third straight contest with a glute injury that he aggravated recently. He previously missed 13 games because of it, so look for the Clippers to take an extremely cautious approach with him in his recovery, which likely means he'll miss at least a few more. Look for Jamil Wilson to potentially pick up a third straight start, with guys like Montrezl Harrell and Sam Sekker picking up more minutes off the bench.