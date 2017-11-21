Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Out another 7-to-10 days
Gallinari (glute) indicated Monday that he'll be sidelined for another 7-to-10 days, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Gallinari is missing his seventh straight game Monday and if this updated timetable holds true, there's a good chance he misses another three games. That would make his next opportunity to return a Nov. 30 matchup with Utah, though that will likely depend on when he can return to full-contact practices and how well the injury responds to the eventual increase in activity. Continue to monitor Gallinari's status through the end of November, but in the meantime, Wesley Johnson will continue to start at small forward in his place.
