Gallinari (hand) has been diagnosed with a non-displaced fracture in his right hand and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Gallinari's original X-rays came back negative, but the fracture showed up on the MRI. The veteran wing has played just 19 of a possible 60 games in his first season with the Clippers. In his absence, C.J. Williams, Tyrone Wallace, and Wesley Johnson all figure to continue seeing extra minutes.

