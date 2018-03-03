Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Out at least two weeks
Gallinari (hand) has been diagnosed with a non-displaced fracture in his right hand and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Gallinari's original X-rays came back negative, but the fracture showed up on the MRI. The veteran wing has played just 19 of a possible 60 games in his first season with the Clippers. In his absence, C.J. Williams, Tyrone Wallace, and Wesley Johnson all figure to continue seeing extra minutes.
More News
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Ruled out Friday•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: MRI scheduled for Thursday•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Listed as out Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Listed as day-to-day•
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...