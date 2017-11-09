Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Out Friday vs. Thunder

Gallinari (hip) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Thunder.

Gallinari continues to deal with a strained left glute and despite traveling with the team on their current road trip, he'll have to remain sidelined for a second consecutive game. Wesley Johnson drew the start in his place Tuesday and should do so again after posting 12 points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 33 minutes in relief. Gallinari's next opportunity to take the court will be Saturday against the Pelicans.