The Clippers have ruled Gallinari out for Friday's matchup versus the Suns, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Gallinari injured his hand in Thursday's loss to the Warriors, and although X-rays came back negative, he will be sidelined Friday. In his absence look for Wesley Johnson and Tyrone Wallace to see expanded roles, while Sam Dekker could see some run as well. The veteran wing's next opportunity to suit up will be Tuesday versus the Nuggets.