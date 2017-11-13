Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Out Monday vs. 76ers

Gallinari (glute) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the 76ers, Elliott Teaford of Southern California News Group reports.

Gallinari is set to miss his fourth straight games, as he's still dealing with a lingering glute injury. Following Monday's contest, the Clippers will have off until Friday, which gives Gallinari another four days off for additional rest and recovery. Consider Gallinari questionable for Friday's contest, but in the meantime, Wesley Johnson should pick up another start at small forward in his place. That said, Johnson has averaged just 5.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.0 steal across 26.7 minutes over the last three starts.