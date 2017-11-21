Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Out Monday vs. Knicks

Gallinari (glute) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Knicks, Fox Sports reports.

Monday's contest will mark Gallinari's seventh straight absence, as he continues to go through a heavy dose of rest and recovery. The Clippers haven't provided any concrete timetable for his eventual return, though the fact that he's hasn't taken part in practice yet likely means he could be a few games away. Still, he'll be evaluated on a game-to-game basis moving forward, with his next opportunity to play coming against the Hawks on Wednesday.