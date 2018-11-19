Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Out Monday
Gallinari will miss Monday's game against the Hawks due to sickness, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Avery Bradley will start in place of Gallinari on Monday as the Clippers have chosen to go with a three guard lineup. Gallinari's next opportunity to play will be Tuesday against Washington with Bradley and Mike Scott looking to fill in if he misses more time.
