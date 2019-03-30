Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Out Saturday
Gallinari (ankle) is out Saturday against the Cavaliers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Gallinari will miss his 12th game of the year Saturday. In his place, JaMychal Green will draw the start.
