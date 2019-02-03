Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Out Sunday
Gallinari (back) is ruled out for Sunday's game against Toronto, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Gallinari will miss his ninth straight due to lingering back spasms. It's still unclear exactly when he will return, but he could have a chance to get back on the court in the Clippers' next game Tuesday.
More News
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Will travel with team•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: 'Going day by day'•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Will not play Monday•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Nearing a return to action•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Officially out Sunday•
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...