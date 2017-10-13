Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Out Thursday vs. Kings
Gallinari will not play during Thursday's preseason game against the Kings, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Gallinari continues to work his way back from a left foot sprain, though hasn't made enough progress to play competitive basketball quite yet. With the news that he's out Thursday, he should tentatively be considered questionable for Friday's preseason finale against the Lakers. At this point, it seems like there's a chance this injury could spill into the regular season.
