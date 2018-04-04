Gallinari has been ruled out Tuesday against the Spurs due to soreness in his right hand, Brad Turner of The Los Angeles Times reports.

Gallinari has played in the past two contests after missing the previous 18 with a fractured hand. It appears he re-injured the hand sometime over the past couple of days, after shooting 1-of-9 from the field in Sunday's loss to the Pacers. With Gallinari back on the pine, expect Sindarius Thornwell and Wesley Johnson to potentially see an uptick in minutes.