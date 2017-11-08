Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Out Tuesday vs. Spurs

Gallinari (hip) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with the Spurs, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.

Gallinari traveled with the team for their current three-game road trip, but indicated that he was having trouble walking due to the discomfort from his hip, so it's not a surprise he'll be held out. He'll have another few days off for rest before Friday's matchup with the Thunder, though Gallinari can tentatively be considered questionable for that contest as well. Wesley Johnson is the favorite to start in his place, while Sam Dekker is also a candidate to pick up increased run.