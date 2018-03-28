Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Out Wednesday, could play Friday
Gallinari (hand) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Suns, but could rejoin the lineup ahead of Friday's matchup with the Trail Blazers, Elliott Teaford of the Orange County Register reports. "We'll try something on this trip," Gallinari said regarding the team's upcoming two-game road trip. "I'll go with the team and try something (Wednesday) or try something on the day off (Thursday) before the Portland game."
It was reported prior to Tuesday's game that Gallinari was able to get some shots up recently, but still hadn't been cleared for contact. As a result, it's not surprising he'll ultimately sit out Wednesday's game as well in the second night of a back-to-back set. That said, there appears to be a realistic shot that Gallinari attempts to ramp up his activity prior to Friday's contest, so look for additional updates over the next few days depending on how much he's able to do in practice. Gallinari said his fractured hand "has not healed 100 percent," but it now sounds like he'll try and play through it over the last few weeks of the regular season in order to give the Clippers a boost in their quest for a spot in the playoffs.
