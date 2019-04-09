Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Out Wednesday
Gallinari (ankle) is out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Gallinari is in line to miss his second straight contest with an ankle issue. With Wednesday being the final game of the regular season, he'll aim to be ready to play for the first game of the postseason.
