Gallinari totaled 23 points (5-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 12-12 FT), eight rebounds, three steals, one assist, and one block in 31 minutes during Friday's 112-106 victory over Memphis.

Gallinari struggled from the field Friday but was able to hit all 12 of his free throws, ending the game with 23 points. His minutes' restriction has been lifted and with Tobias Harris now residing in Philadelphia, Gallinari should find himself as the primary offensive option and could also see a small boost to his rebounding numbers.