Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Perfect from the stripe Friday
Gallinari totaled 23 points (5-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 12-12 FT), eight rebounds, three steals, one assist, and one block in 31 minutes during Friday's 112-106 victory over Memphis.
Gallinari struggled from the field Friday but was able to hit all 12 of his free throws, ending the game with 23 points. His minutes' restriction has been lifted and with Tobias Harris now residing in Philadelphia, Gallinari should find himself as the primary offensive option and could also see a small boost to his rebounding numbers.
More News
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Won't face minutes limit•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Boosts offense in big win•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Double-double in Saturday's win•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Decent outing in return•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Will play Thursday•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Questionable Thursday•
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...