Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Plays 25 minutes in return to action

Gallinari recorded just seven points (2-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 113-107 loss to Minnesota.

Gallinari made his return to action Wednesday, playing 25 minutes in the loss. He was quite aggressive on offense, and looked healthy on both ends of the floor. He shot only 15 percent from the field, but the fact he was looking for his shot is a good sign for owners. The Clippers are paper thin on offense, and Gallinari should have the green light moving forward. If he is available in your league, he is worth grabbing based purely on the opportunity he has before him.