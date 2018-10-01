Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Plays key role with 19 points in win
Gallinari contributed 19 points (6-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five assists, two rebounds, two blocked shots and a steal across 30 minutes in Sunday's 110-91 preseason win over the Sydney Kings.
Gallinari drew the start and it looks like the former Sixer is going to be a key player for the Clippers moving forward. He began the game at the three but saw time in the backcourt as well, showing his versatility. He also is notorious for an innate ability to draw fouls, and he continued that trend with a perfect six-for-six from the charity stripe.
